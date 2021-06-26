Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

City of Wenatchee fills county gaps in homeless funding

By Sydnee Gonzalez
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 15 days ago

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee will fund homeless programs that were left out of funding allocations made by Chelan and Douglas counties.

The counties took control of homeless funds for the counties, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in May after the city of Wenatchee gave up that role following the retirement of the city’s Housing Programs coordinator and tension between the city and county over the funds.

“When we switched over to the county, we sort of envisioned that they might do something like this against the recommendations of the steering committee and others,” Mayor Frank Kuntz said.

Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries, who brought the funding proposal before the city council on Thursday, said the counties opted to focus more on rural areas with low income needs.

Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman could not be reached to comment.

According to DeVries, the Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Task Force’s funding recommendations, which were released on June 2, left deficiencies for five different programs — a loss he called “really problematic.”

One of the programs, a homeless outreach program through Women’s Resource Center (WRC), will not receive city funding either. DeVries said the individual in charge of the program was moving to another position, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are looking at a different model for outreach that would include an integrated system with law enforcement. That type of outreach program will come after the cities finish building a low-barrier sleep center. It will be funded by the recently passed 1590 tax.

The programs that did receive funding are:

  • WRC’s landlord-tenant liaison program, which works with private landlords to help individuals with past evictions, bad credit or criminal background find and stay in rentals
  • YWCA’s supportive housing program, which consists of seven units and a small apartment complex
  • Peoples Foundation’s severe weather emergency shelter
  • WRC’s Miller Park, a permanent supportive housing project with 20 units for individuals with diagnosed mental illness who are experiencing chronic homelessness

Rachel Todd, the executive director of YWCA North Central Washington, discussed the impact of YWCA’s supportive housing program during the city council meeting.

She said the people who live in YWCA’s supportive housing program are typically individuals who cannot find housing anywhere else in Wenatchee or East Wenatchee. One couple in the program, she said, had searched for housing for five years before moving into YWCA housing just before the pandemic hit.

“They had been living out of a car; living with family. They had been going all around the city trying to find housing...we were the last stop for them,” Todd said. “They have just really really flourished and they’re in such a better position now than they were a year and a half ago. I don’t even like to think about what might have happened had they not come to our apartments before the pandemic hit.”

The funding came from local document recording fees; funds from House Bills 2060, 1590 and 1406 Funds; ARPA federal funds; and local sales and use tax for affordable housing. DeVries said this funding will allow the programs to continue services into July, but additional funding or resources may be necessary through partnerships and grants from other agencies or jurisdictions.

This is the first time grants for homeless programs have been directly issued from the city of Wenatchee Homeless Program. More grants are anticipated this year as new programs are developed and implemented, according to DeVries.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
151
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Society
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Government
Chelan, WA
Society
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
East Wenatchee, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Homeless People#Housing Programs#Women S Resource Center#Wrc#Peoples Foundation#Ywca North Central#House#Arpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy