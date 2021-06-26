Cancel
Politics

US-Building Collapse-Miami, ADVISORY

Dothan Eagle
 15 days ago

Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida. Four people are confirmed dead. The AP has published and plans the following coverage:. BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — With nearly 160 people unaccounted for and at least four dead after a seaside...

dothaneagle.com
State
Florida State
PoliticsDothan Eagle

Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Terry Spencer is on the desk and can be reached at tspencer@ap.org. Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Miami, FLHastings Tribune

Downtown Miami civil courthouse ‘temporarily evacuated’ after building inspection

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County’s troubled civil courthouse was closed Friday after concerns surfaced from a structural and safety inspection commissioned in the wake of the Surfside condominium collapse. A Friday court filing described the 1928 courthouse as “temporarily evacuated” and an administrative notice said the closure followed a recent inspection....
Florida StateKTVN.com

Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Now 79, Mayor Says

The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 79 after 14 additional victims were pulled out of the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the new number at a Friday news conference, calling it both “staggering” and “heartbreaking.”. An additional 61 people are still unaccounted for.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WGAU

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 64

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll associated with the partial collapse last month of a 12-story condo building in Surfside has risen to 64, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday. Levine Cava said four additional bodies were recovered Thursday afternoon. Forty bodies have been identified, 200 people have been...
Florida StateMartinsville Bulletin

Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

In a nightmare come to life, a 12-story building caves into a morass of death and rubble. Like a a slice of a giant layered cake, half of the structure simply crumbles and falls. And suddenly a home becomes a burial ground. On a beachfront. In a well-to-do community. In...
Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...
PoliticsDothan Eagle

Georgia Daybook

Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook...
Combat SportsFrankfort Times

Cuban-born Yarisel Ramirez named 10th US boxer for Tokyo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Featherweight Yarisel Ramirez was added to the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament Saturday, becoming the 10th member of the U.S. team to qualify. She had already traveled to Japan in anticipation of gaining a late slot, and news of her addition by USA Boxing set off a celebration with her teammates.
Florida StateInside Nova

Fairfax urban search and rescue deploys dog team to Florida

Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County's international urban search and rescue team, has deployed a dog and handler to the Surfside condo collapse in Florida. Handler Elizabeth, canine Xant and Va. Task Force 1 engineers "are alongside all who continue working tirelessly at Champlain Towers South," the team said in a Saturday Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with them and all those affected by this tragedy."
Pensacola, FLDothan Eagle

75th Blue Angels beach show filled with firsts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — There will be a lot of firsts at the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach air show this weekend. It’s the first time Pensacola will get to see the Navy demonstration team’s brand new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet jets, which are faster, more fuel efficient and sleeker than the old jets. It’s also the debut weekend for the team’s newest C-130J Super Hercules transport jet, better known as “Fat Albert.” And it’s the first full show since 2019, after Tropical Storm Barry forced a modified show in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entire program in 2020.
Miami, FLcbslocal.com

‘We Need Help’: Haiti’s Interim Leader Requests US Troops

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Haiti’s interim government says it has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s request came as more details emerged of what’s...
Public HealthTimes Daily

Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat coronavirus surge

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand on Friday announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Fort Lauderdale, FLLewiston Morning Tribune

South Florida men arrested in deadly ambush of Haiti’s president claimed to be interpreters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — James Solages claims to have been penniless when he allegedly answered an ad on the internet seeking an interpreter for an operation in Haiti. The 35-year-old Haitian-born Solages is one of two South Florida men among 28 the Haitian government say are responsible for the deadly ambush attack that killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

A researcher at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute in Phoenix examines a slide. Screenshot via ASU Biodesign Institute | Vimeo. Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly.
Politicshoiabc.com

US troops asked to aid Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press: “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international...
Marianna, FLDothan Eagle

Pilot Club of Marianna celebrates milestone events

The Pilot Club of Marianna recently celebrated the 50th Club anniversary of Joan Stadsklev, and at the same meeting, the slate of Officers for the 2021-22 year were installed by her. The group also honored Marianna High School Anchor Club faculty sponsor LuAnn Law and outgoing Pilot President Pat Furr.
PhotographyJacksonville Journal Courier

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JULY 2 - JULY 8, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram:...

