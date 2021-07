Albert Einstein mentioned one time, “In the midst of crisis is opportunity;” no truer is this than the current COVID-19 global pandemic. It has accelerated the pace at which the world has gone digital, transforming the working environment, the way we carry out our daily activities, even how we worship, and has prompted many companies to pivot and re-examine their business models in order to thrive. This period, which is defined as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has resulted in the explosion of all things digital.