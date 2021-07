I’ve been wondering about rest. Not just a nap, but rest for the body, mind and spirit. In the Bible, the concept of rest is connected to the idea of Sabbath. Instructions concerning the Sabbath day appear in the midst of a section that has come to be called the Ten Commandments. “Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy.” It goes on to say that one should work for six days but on the seventh take a rest. In the book of Exodus, we read that we reason for this practice is that at the time of creation, God, too, rested on the seventh day (Exodus 20:8-11). There is a pattern, as if the very lives of humans ought to mirror the pattern of creation: Work and then rest, work and then rest.