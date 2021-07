NEW YORK -- Manny Piña’s home run was the first of three that helped the Brewers salvage the second game of a split seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, as they won Game 2, 5-0, over the Mets at Citi Field. The victory ended Milwaukee's three-game losing streak and improved its record to 52-36. In Game 1, Milwaukee ended up with a 4-3 loss in eight innings. Jeff McNeil came to the plate in the eighth and singled to center field, scoring Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith to walk it off for New York.