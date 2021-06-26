Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 15 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers will once again be without All-Star Kawhi Leonard for Game 4 on Saturday night of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

The status of Leonard can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Status For Game 4#The Phoenix Suns#Bleacher Report#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How Many People Watched Game 1?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns played Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC on Tuesday evening in Arizona. According to Ben Cafardo of ESPN, who cited Nielsen, (Tweet below), the NBA had more viewers than they did last season for Game 1. More can be read on the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns. The full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded above from FantasyLabs NBA. The Suns lead the series 1-0 heading into Thursday night.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. At Game 2

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns is in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona on Thursday evening. A photo of Beckham Jr. can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account. The...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out The Kobe Bryant Shoes P.J. Tucker Is Wearing

P.J. Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 1-0 in the NBA Finals heading into Game 2 in Arizona on Thursday night. Before the game, the Boardroom (h/t Nick DePaula as seen in the Tweet) posted a picture of his Kobe Bryant shoes for the night, and the photo can be seen in a Tweet from the Boardroom's Twitter account below.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

Despite the heroics of Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 points and 12 rebounds), the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns won 118-108. Here is what Twitter had to say about Game 2 on...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: SHAQ Took His Pants Off On TV

After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Shaquille O'Neal had his last segment on TV for the 2021 NBA season on NBA TV, and O'Neal jokingly took his pants off. The clip from NBA TV can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report. The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy