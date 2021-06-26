NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Mike Budenholzer Speaks Before Game 2 About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throw Routine

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals at home on Wednesday to the Atlanta Hawks.

Game 2 is on Friday night in Milwaukee.

On Friday morning Sam Amick of The Atheltic reported that the Hawks were not in favor of how long Antetokounmpo takes at the free throw line (Tweet below from Amick, and article from The Atheltic in the hyperlink).

Before the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke to reporters, and talked about Antetokounmpo's free throw routine.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic captured his quotes and they can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

