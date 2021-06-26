Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young Warmup Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 15 days ago

Trae Young had 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in the Atlanta Hawks Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Game 2 is on Friday night in Milwaukee, and a video of Young warming up before the game can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks Game 1#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
NESN

Latest On Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young Ahead Of Bucks-Hawks Game 6

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks series was missing some significant star power. Will that remain the case in Game 6? It’s possible. Giannis Antetokounmpo was out due to a hyperextend knee injury suffered in Game 4. The...
NBAblackchronicle.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How Many People Watched Game 1?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns played Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC on Tuesday evening in Arizona. According to Ben Cafardo of ESPN, who cited Nielsen, (Tweet below), the NBA had more viewers than they did last season for Game 1. More can be read on the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. At Game 2

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns is in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona on Thursday evening. A photo of Beckham Jr. can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account. The...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns. The full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded above from FantasyLabs NBA. The Suns lead the series 1-0 heading into Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy