Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Look At P.J. Tucker's Kobe Bryant Shoes For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 15 days ago

P.J. Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks is known for his epic shoe collection, and Complex Sneakers shared a photo on Twitter of Tucker's Kobe Bryant shoes he is wearing for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The photo of the shoe can be seen in the Tweet below.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#The Milwaukee Bucks#Twitter Of Tucker#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAUSA Today

P.J. Tucker looks to help Bucks win their first championship in 50 years

After eliminating Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets by just inches, the Milwaukee Bucks were tasked with taking on an up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks team led by former Oklahoma Sooner Trae Young. The Bucks got huge performances from the likes of Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and even Bobby Portis...
NBASportsGrid

NBA Finals: 3 Player Prop Bets to Target for Game 2

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we’ll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Hawks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Lean on Atlanta to force Game 7, with or without Trae Young

The story of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was the players who were too injured to play. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Donte DiVincenzo all missed the game, but I don't think it should be lost in Milwaukee's win that the Atlanta Hawks had several other players known to be dealing with injuries whereas the rest of the Bucks roster appears more or less healthy. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been listed on the injury report all series with knee soreness. Clint Capela was questionable in Game 5 due to eye inflammation. Cam Reddish went down in February, and despite flashing his typical upside, has still only played 63 minutes since then.
NBAPosted by
TechRadar

Hawks vs Bucks live stream: how to watch game 6 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Neither Milwaukee or Atlanta have had such success in the playoffs since the 70s, and each team is determined to make history. At 3-2 to the Bucks, it's a close-fought series, but with both Giannis and Trae Young potentially missing game 6 with injuries it's not clear-cut for either side. Read on as we explain how to get a Bucks vs Hawks live stream and watch the NBA playoffs game 6 online from anywhere.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Hawks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Milwaukee should roll again in Game 3

The Action Network's Matt Moore posted some very interesting Second Spectrum stats on Twitter Saturday that support what the raw numbers and eye test have suggested about the Eastern Conference finals all along. Milwaukee had the second-highest quantified shot quality of any team in any postseason game in Game 1 against the Hawks, and came in 13th in Game 2, but remember, that game was over by halftime.
NBAPosted by
LonghornCountry

Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Advances to NBA Finals

On Saturday night, former Texas Longhorn P.J. Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks, advancing to the 2021 NBA Finals and eliminating the Hawks in six games. The Bucks forward, whose playoff run has been statistically mediocre, has been consistently showing off his tough-minded defensive presence this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy