NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Bucks For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 15 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks have a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Game 1.

For Game 2 in Milwaukee on Friday night, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Hawks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Lean on Atlanta to force Game 7, with or without Trae Young

The story of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was the players who were too injured to play. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Donte DiVincenzo all missed the game, but I don't think it should be lost in Milwaukee's win that the Atlanta Hawks had several other players known to be dealing with injuries whereas the rest of the Bucks roster appears more or less healthy. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been listed on the injury report all series with knee soreness. Clint Capela was questionable in Game 5 due to eye inflammation. Cam Reddish went down in February, and despite flashing his typical upside, has still only played 63 minutes since then.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Tweets After Loss

The Atlanta Hawks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday in Milwaukee against the Bucks, but on Friday, the Bucks got revenge, winning 125-91 on their home floor. Trae Young had 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1's win, and 15 points, three assists...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a photo of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo walking into State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday night before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks. The photo of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Bucks vs. Hawks tonight on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are down to the conference championships as the four remaining teams battle for an NBA Finals spot. The games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch.
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Bucks 113-102 Hawks in NBA Playoffs

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. See you next time. The Bucks tightened their grip in the second half and managed to secure an important comeback victory to take a 2-1 lead in the playoffs, where they will again be the visitors next Tuesday against Atlanta.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eastern Conference Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals from State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. The Bucks are coming off a 113-102 win over the Hawks in game three of the series and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight. As for the Hawks, they will look to bounce back at home after a tough loss to the Bucks. Trae Young is questionable at the time of writing but the Hawks are cautiously optimistic that he will take the court this evening.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Hawks picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Milwaukee can win in Game 5, even without Giannis

On Dec. 27, 2019, I placed a hefty wager on the Milwaukee Bucks in a seemingly innocuous game against the then 6-25 Atlanta Hawks only to discover, to my horror, that Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with an injury soon after the bet was made. Dejected at the prospect of a wager lost before tip, I didn't even bother to watch the game. Only later, when I went into my mobile account to check the lines for the next day's games, did I discover to my shock that the Bucks had won by 26 points. Khris Middleton scored 23. Brook Lopez poured in 19 more. The game was never even close.
NBACBS 46

Hawks' magical playoff run comes to an end; Bucks onto NBA Finals

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It was close for a half, but a 44-point 3rd quarter was the final nail in the coffin for an Atlanta Hawks season that far exceeded expectations. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Hawks 118-107 to win the Eastern Conference Finals in 6 games 4-2. The Bucks advance to the NBA Finals to take on the Phoenix Suns starting next week.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How Many People Watched Game 1?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns played Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC on Tuesday evening in Arizona. According to Ben Cafardo of ESPN, who cited Nielsen, (Tweet below), the NBA had more viewers than they did last season for Game 1. More can be read on the...

