Betty Reichert: 1927-2021

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Reichert, 94, our beloved mother, left us suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born on March 19, 1927, in Chehalis, Wash., to Gladys (Lewis) and Floyd Seymour and spent all her 94 years in Centralia, Wash. She graduated from Centralia High in 1945. She then married Keith Reichert and raised 3 sons. She devoted all her time to raising and making a “home” for her boys. Also, she extended her love and devotion to her grandchildren. Betty worked at JC Penny’s, Bonanza 88 Cent Store, Albertsons, and finally Safeway where she was a member of the Retail Clerks Union until she retired in 1985.