Over the next few days, we are going to look back on some of the interesting comments Ohio State director of player personnel Mark Pantoni made to the media prior to the Buckeyes' massive recruiting month of June. We are going to begin with Pantoni's philosophy on why he prefers prospects taking their official visits to Ohio State in June rather than during the season. This is the opposite approach of Clemson's Dabo Swinney as the Tigers are not hosting any recruits on official visits this month and will instead use all of their officials during weekends when they are hosting a game.