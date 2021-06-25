Governor Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Announce Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grants

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez today announced an innovative funding opportunity specifically addressing Illinois fire departments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $1,000,000 will be available to assist approximately 80 impacted fire departments that operate in diverse communities throughout the state. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during 2020. These fundraising events pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.