Older actors claim supporting trophies at Daytime Emmys

By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two older actors have won supporting trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Marla Adams won for her role on “The Young and the Restless." The 82-year-old actor accepted from home Friday night. Max Gail of “General Hospital” accepted on stage while socially distanced to pick up his trophy. It was the 78-year-old actor's second trophy in the category, having won in 2019. “Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards dedicated the win to host Alex Trebek, who died in November after presiding over the quiz show for 37 years.

