Older actors claim supporting trophies at Daytime Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has apologized for an error made during the 48th annual Daytime Emmys‘ In Memoriam segment Friday. During the telecast, the Academy included an incorrect picture while attempting to pay tribute to The Young and the Restless actress Marguerite Ray, who passed away in November 2020 (see video below). Instead, the segment included a photograph of Veronica Redd, the actress who took over the role of Mamie Johnson after Ray’s exit. (Mamie was Y&R‘s first regular African American character, whom Ray played from 1980 to 1990.)