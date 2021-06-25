Cancel
Carroll, IA

Carroll Police call log June 24, 2021

By Times Herald staff
carrollspaper.com
 16 days ago

3:22 a.m. — Report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 30 East. 4:43 a.m. — Report of a theft in the 100 block of Orchard Lane. 8:40 a.m. — Motor vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 71 and 18th Street. A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Miki Greene, 44, of Carroll, was northbound on Highway 71. A 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by John Oeser, 89, of Carroll, was westbound on 18th Street. Oeser failed to yield from the stop sign and attempted to turn left onto Highway 71 being struck by the Greene vehicle. Both vehicles were disabled and complaints of minor injuries by both parties. Oeser was cited for fail to yield on a left turn.

www.carrollspaper.com
