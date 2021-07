A juror in the case of a convicted Beaver County man indicated during jury selection that she may have had familial ties to the defendant through her husband. According to court transcripts, the juror — who would become Juror No. 3 in the trial of 23-year-old Sheldon Jeter Jr. — told attorneys and Beaver County Common Pleas Judge Kim Tesla during voir dire that her husband may have been related to Jeter. Voir dire is when potential jurors are examined and selected to serve in the trial.