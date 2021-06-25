Cancel
NHL

Blue Jackets add Pascal Vincent to coaching staff

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 16 days ago

The Columbus Blue Jackets introduced Pascal Vincent as their new associate coach Friday, signing him to a three-year deal through the 2023-24 season. Vincent, 49, joins new head coach Brad Larsen's staff after spending the past decade with the Winnipeg Jets. He coached the Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose,...

Brad Larsen
Pascal Vincent
Paul Maurice
#Ahl#The Manitoba Moose#Coach Of The Year#The Montreal Juniors#Cape Breton#Field Level Media
