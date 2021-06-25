The best food and drink events in Kansas City this weekend: June 25-27
Tour a wine cave, learn to make bread or attend an exclusive collaboration dinner this weekend. "Enjoy a tour of the winery and wine caves. Learn about Fence Stile's wines, the winery's history, Brix (testing the sugar level in grapes), vineyard management, and terroir of the estate. Finish with a candlelit tasting in the CELLAR57 club room and the wine caves. Keep the tasting glass and enjoy 10% off bottles of wine purchased after the tour. $35/person."www.feastmagazine.com