These cars are almost as fascinating as 'Ol Blue Eyes himself. The Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra, is one of the most famous performers of all time. Generationally, nobody eclipses him, and it would be a heated argument to argue that any other name exactly as recognizable, maybe Elvis could stand up to the test. Regardless, Frank Sinatra was a very interesting man, with a famous love of the finer things in life. So what kind of cars did Frank Sinatra prefer? Let's dig in.