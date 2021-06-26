I'm going to do my damndest to explain this to you in a coherent way, and if I fail, I refuse to accept any blame due to the fact that none of this is coherent. Let's start here: "Bobby Bonilla Day" (not yet recognized as a federal holiday) commemorates the first of July, the day on which the New York Mets are forced to pay their former bust $1.19 million until the year 2035. The payments started in 2011, but really, they began in 2000, a year before Bonilla's retirement, when the Mets wanted to buy out his $5.9 million contract and made the bold choice to do so in deferred annual payments of $1.2 million over 25 years starting in 2011, with interest. Why on earth would they do that, you ask, since simple math tells us that the grand total is many times more (almost $30 million) than a one-time $5.9 million payment? Great question! As you might guess, it's largely because they wanted to free up money since some of theirs was tied up elsewhere, and the "elsewhere" in this case was in an investment account run by a fellow named Bernie Madoff that was supposed to yield them more than enough to pay Bonilla in perpetuity.