Bobby Bonilla Day

By Kenny Malone
NPR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Bonilla Day celebrates one of the worst deals in baseball history. The thinking behind this deal is actually one of the most important concepts in finance — and once you understand it, the deal may not seem so bad. In this episode, we go back to the year the...

www.npr.org
Person
Bobby Bonilla
#Baseball History
MLBGolf Digest

The New York Mets are taking back Bobby Bonilla Day with bizarre Citi Field Airbnb promotion (featuring Bobby Bonilla!)

I'm going to do my damndest to explain this to you in a coherent way, and if I fail, I refuse to accept any blame due to the fact that none of this is coherent. Let's start here: "Bobby Bonilla Day" (not yet recognized as a federal holiday) commemorates the first of July, the day on which the New York Mets are forced to pay their former bust $1.19 million until the year 2035. The payments started in 2011, but really, they began in 2000, a year before Bonilla's retirement, when the Mets wanted to buy out his $5.9 million contract and made the bold choice to do so in deferred annual payments of $1.2 million over 25 years starting in 2011, with interest. Why on earth would they do that, you ask, since simple math tells us that the grand total is many times more (almost $30 million) than a one-time $5.9 million payment? Great question! As you might guess, it's largely because they wanted to free up money since some of theirs was tied up elsewhere, and the "elsewhere" in this case was in an investment account run by a fellow named Bernie Madoff that was supposed to yield them more than enough to pay Bonilla in perpetuity.
MLBESPN

New York Mets, new owner Steven Cohen embrace 'Bobby Bonilla Day' with promotion

The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing "Bobby Bonilla Day," an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion announced Thursday allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower and includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play the Atlanta Braves on July 28.
MLBchatsports.com

Bobby Bonilla Day: How the New York Mets are celebrating a famously unsuccessful contract

NEW YORK — The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28.
MLBFOX Sports

Meet the mastermind behind 'Bobby Bonilla Day' and a most unusual MLB contract

July 1. The day another check for $1.193 million is delivered to the Bobby Bonilla residence. Bonilla hasn’t suited up in an MLB uniform since 2001, but those checks started arriving in 2011 and will keep on flowing until 2035. That's $1.193 million every year for 25 years in what is considered one of the most unusual contracts in the history of sports.
