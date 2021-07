The 2022 Ford Transit lineup will look considerably different than past iterations of the full-size van, mainly due to the availability of the all-new, 2022 Ford E-Transit. As Ford Authority previously reported, gasoline models will get their own changes too, as Sync 4 is set to become the dominant optional infotainment system for virtually every configuration available to order. Now, sources familiar with the 2022 Transit launch have informed us that The Blue Oval is dropping the 3.31 non-limited and limited slip rear axles from the lineup, which will leave two rear axle options in its place.