Belton, TX

US105 Has Free Tickets for Summer Fun Water Park for Free Ticket Fridays

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
US105
US105
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We found the perfect way to cool down from this Central Texas heat - Summer Fun Water Park in Belton. Spend 5 minutes outside in this Texas heat and you'll be looking for a way to cool down almost instantly. When temps are in the upper 90's here in Central Texas, you can bet the heat index will probably be closer to 110 or higher. Yea, it's hot. You could just spend all your time indoors, couch surfin', playing some video games or you could find a way to enjoy the outdoors while staying cool.

US105

US105

Temple, TX
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

