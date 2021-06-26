US105 Has Free Tickets for Summer Fun Water Park for Free Ticket Fridays

We found the perfect way to cool down from this Central Texas heat - Summer Fun Water Park in Belton. Spend 5 minutes outside in this Texas heat and you'll be looking for a way to cool down almost instantly. When temps are in the upper 90's here in Central Texas, you can bet the heat index will probably be closer to 110 or higher. Yea, it's hot. You could just spend all your time indoors, couch surfin', playing some video games or you could find a way to enjoy the outdoors while staying cool.