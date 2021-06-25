Cancel
English Dub Review: How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω “Head Priest”

By David Kaldor
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Diablo, a human from our world summoned to a fantasy realm similar to the fictitious game “Cross Reverie”, continues his adventures with his two companions Rem and Shera. Along the way, the three encounter a priest being attacked by a rogue paladin, who Diablo defeats with his great powers, only for the priest to believe him to be God himself.

