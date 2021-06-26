Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Deontae Lawson posts hilarious dance duo of Jordan Battle and Xavier Williams

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football looks to dance its way to another national championship. As summer workouts continue, this year’s Crimson Tide team has chemistry. Deontae Lawson, a freshman linebacker, posted a hilarious video to his Instagram of Jordan Battle and Xavier Williams dancing. The duo hit the “JIGG” in the middle of the locker room, and their teammates cheered them on. It is a different team; however, these guys know how to have fun together.

tdalabamamag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Dances#American Football#Instagram Of#Jigg#Coachingmsmith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas State247Sports

Family Feud Podcast: Texas WR Jake Smith commits to USC, QB Devin Brown shines at Elite 11, and more!

The podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the trio discusses another NCAA Transfer Portal pickup for the Trojans in Texas wide receiver Jake Smith. They also share there thoughts on USC's latest commit, three-star offensive lineman Keith Olson and what he brings to the team's 2022 recruiting class. Shotgun, Keely and Chris also discuss the news of Isaiah Mobley deciding to return for his junior year and what the decision means for USC hoops. And, as always, the podcasting trio answers all of your tweets, emails and voicemails!
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jordan Battle, Alabama S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Alabama safety Jordan Battle hasn’t wasted any time bolstering his NFL Draft scouting report. Is Round 1 a possibility for him in 2022?. Arguably no school has been more prolific at developing top-end safety talent than the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since 2012, nine safeties have been drafted from Alabama’s roster. Five of them went within the first 36 picks, and four — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins, Eddie Jackson, and Minkah Fitzpatrick — already have Pro Bowls to boast. By now, the Crimson Tide has a track record at safety, and Jordan Battle could be the next to earn a spot early in the NFL Draft if his scouting report holds up in 2021.
Iowa City, IAScarlet Nation

Xavier Nwankpa discusses Iowa visit

Four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, the top ranked player in the state of Iowa, was on campus in Iowa City this past weekend for a two-day unofficial visit with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Southeast Polk star afterwards to discuss the trip, what comes next in his recruiting, and much more.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Comments On LSU’s Surprising Transfer

LSU received unfortunate news this past Monday regarding Dare Rosenthal. The senior left tackle will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this fall. The Tigers were hopeful that all five starting offensive linemen from last season would be back in the fold for the 2021 season. Obviously that won’t be the case since Rosenthal is on his way out.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLRaiders

2021 Position Battle: Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake could become the most lethal running back duo in NFL

Josh Jacobs | Jalen Richard | Theo Riddick | Alec Ingold. Arguably the very best thing the Raiders were able to do last season was run the football. The Silver and Black running back corps fell into place for Head Coach Jon Gruden, who notably has a passion for running the ball with dominance and controlling the pace and tempo of a game. The Raiders were a top-15 team in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns, with their 20 rushing touchdowns being the sixth most in the NFL.
Florida State247Sports

Five opposing players to watch: Florida

This story is part of an 11-week breakdown BamaOnLine is doing of every game on Alabama’s 2021 football schedule (sorry, Mercer). We begin with the last game on the Crimson Tide’s regular-season slate in the Auburn Tigers and count down to the season-opening foe, Miami. Today, we look at five...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Xavier Chaplin Commits To Virginia Tech

Virgnia Tech picked up a commitment from Whale Branch (Seabrook, SC) offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin on Monday night. He is the 15th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, and the fifth offensive lineman of the class. Chaplin camped at Virginia Tech in early June, and he picked up an offer...
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Bill O'Brien

Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today we continue the series with Bill O’Brien, who will be entering his first season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Click the video above for a breakdown of O’Brien. Below are five things to...
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Manny Diaz seventh in CBS Sports ACC Coaching rankings

After ranking fourth in the ACC among head coaches from The Sporting News, Manny Diaz is seventh in the conference from CBS Sports. The disparity in the rankings between the two sites is attributable to the uncertainty beyond National Championship winning coaches Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Mack Brown of North Carolina.
College Sportstdalabamamag.com

Dr. Rhea sees a bigger sophomore year from Will Anderson because of his drive

He was a bad man as a freshman, but Will Anderson Jr. is doing damage this season. The native Georgian adjusted quickly to Nick Saban’s defensive system and had an impact on the Crimson Tide’s national championship team last year. Anderson finished with 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and eight quarterback hurries to pair with 52 total tackles. He made the SEC’s All-Freshman team and was awarded the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honor.
College Sports247Sports

LSU jumps two spots to No. 4 in recruiting rankings

Eight days into July, and LSU already landed its second 2022 commitment of the month. The Tigers reeled in four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan, and the addition moved Ed Orgeron's program from No. 6 to No. 4 on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. At 6-feet-2, 205 pounds, Tolan is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy