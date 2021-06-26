Deontae Lawson posts hilarious dance duo of Jordan Battle and Xavier Williams

Alabama safety Jordan Battle hasn’t wasted any time bolstering his NFL Draft scouting report. Is Round 1 a possibility for him in 2022?. Arguably no school has been more prolific at developing top-end safety talent than the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since 2012, nine safeties have been drafted from Alabama’s roster. Five of them went within the first 36 picks, and four — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins, Eddie Jackson, and Minkah Fitzpatrick — already have Pro Bowls to boast. By now, the Crimson Tide has a track record at safety, and Jordan Battle could be the next to earn a spot early in the NFL Draft if his scouting report holds up in 2021.