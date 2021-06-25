Teachers can request funding for classroom projects
The COVID-19 pandemic created a tumultuous landscape in education for students and teachers who juggled the ever-changing in-person, remote and hybrid learning models. These unexpected barriers led UScellular to commit $100,000 to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year. DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.www.hngnews.com