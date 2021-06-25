Health Department honors community members, healthcare workers
The Jefferson County Health Department convened a commemoration to honor those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledge small town resiliency and capacity to thrive on June 11. Those who have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic were honored and a collective thanks was given to the many community members, healthcare workers and partners who brought Jefferson County through the pandemic which has taken so much and incurred a heavy burden on our County since early last year.www.hngnews.com