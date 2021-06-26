Rowen, Rockport baseball upset Hamilton-Wenham in Division 4 North semifinals

HAMILTON — Frew Rowen had Vaseline in his mouth to help sooth the cut, a cloth near it to subdue the bleeding ... and still sported a huge smile on his face postgame. "Yeah, this is probably the best game I've pitched. I felt great out there," said Rowen, a senior right-hander and team captain, who threw a complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts as the Vikings upset host Hamilton-Wenham, 3-1, Friday at Patton Park in the Division 4 North playoff semifinals.