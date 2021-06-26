4401 Terrace Heights, Yakima, WA 98901

Great Terrace Heights Family Home! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is within walking distance to Terrace Heights Elementary, and has a great neighborhood loop across the street perfect for a morning run or walking your dog. Roof and bathroom redone around 6 years ago, new firepit area with professional landscaping, and lots of private room in the fenced backyard for playing and entertaining. The finished basement offers a large living room, another smaller space and a non-conforming bedroom that's perfect for an office, there is also an unfinished laundry room with potential to add second bathroom. Long two car garage with extra storage space.