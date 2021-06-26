Cancel
Frost School Faculty Members Receive Pulitzer Prize

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 15 days ago

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami congratulates its esteemed faculty members who were recently honored with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in Music for 2021. The school also announces the appointment of 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Davis, Distinguished Composer in Residence for 2022. It is worthy to note Ms. León and Mr. Davis join 1999 Pulitzer Prize winner Melinda Wagner, who was appointed to the coveted Frost position in 2019, marking three out of the last four years a Pulitzer Prize winning composer has been a Frost School Distinguished Composer in Residence.

