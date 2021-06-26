Frost School Faculty Members Receive Pulitzer Prize

Last Updated on June 27, 2021 by Cass County Communication Network. Logansport native Sarah Cahalan was recently awarded a Pulitzer Prize alongside her colleagues at the New York Times. The paper’s Covid-19 data team, which Sarah joined in April 2020, earned the 2021 Public Service Pulitzer for pandemic coverage that jurors called “courageous, prescient and sweeping.” Sarah has filled a variety of roles since joining the Times as a Covid-19 news assistant, but her current job is to manage data acquisition for the U.S. Coronavirus Case Map, an interactive page that has been viewed by more readers than any other product in New York Times history. Sarah is the daughter of Tim & Susan Cahalan and is a 2010 graduate of Logansport High School, 2014 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and 2020 graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.