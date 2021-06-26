Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Broken barrier costs Felton national title

By Anthony Mori
Elko Daily Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyoming — Entering the short-go of the College National Finals Rodeo, Fernley’s Grace Felton — the breakaway-champion of the West Coast Region — was in the catbird seat. Competing for Lassen Community College (Susanville, California), Felton went to the top-12 short round in the No. 1 spot of the...

elkodaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper College#Calves#7 Seconds#Lassen Community College#Top 12#Boise State University#W#Cnfr#Tvcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
wtva.com

MSU baseball looks to win first national title

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) - Mississippi State’s path to a national championship begins Monday evening in the College World Series. The championship series pits SEC foes MSU and Vanderbilt. Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN 2. Game two is scheduled for the following day at...
Crested Butte News

Emma Coburn wins ninth national title

While Crested Butte’s Emma Coburn was the odds on favorite to win another national title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, anything can happen in the race. Nevertheless, Coburn remained calm, cool and collected throughout the race on Thursday, June 24 pulling away on the final two laps to take her ninth National title and officially punch her ticket to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan July 23-August 8.
Mississippi Statewtva.com

MSU needs one win to claim national title

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) - Mississippi State defeated Vanderbilt 13-2 in game two of the championship series. Wednesday's winner-take-all game will decide the national champion. MSU is seeking its first national championship in any sport. Game three is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.
Footballharrisondaily.com

Mississippi St shuts down Vandy again for 1st national title

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi State's first national championship had been building since 1985, when “Thunder and Lightning” — Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro — were the stars on what's …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Marietta Daily Journal

Mississippi State wins CWS title, first national title in school history

Will Bednar and Landon Sims pitched a combined one-hitter as Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 9-0 on Wednesday to win the College World Series championship in Omaha, Neb. By claiming the third and decisive game of the final round, the Bulldogs became college baseball's champions for the first time. Mississippi State was competing in the College World Series for the 12th time.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

National defeats American to win Mulvihill title

MANKATO —Wyandt Fowlds’ RBI single in the fifth inning provided the only run as Mankato National defeated Mankato American 1-0 in the championship game of the 14th annual Mulvihill American Legion baseball tournament Sunday at Wolverton Field. It was the first time that the two Mankato teams had met in...
Sportssignalamerican.com

Nicolayaff wins sixth Grand Champion National title

Katrina Nicolayeff started playing the fiddle not long after she learned to walk.  She competed in her first contest before she was two-years-old and now she is a six-time Grand National Champion, becoming the first fiddler to reach the mark in the National Oldtime Fiddler Contests’ 58-year history.  The contest...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Local team wins National Wheelchair Basketball Association title

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Dragons are national champions. The local team captured the National Wheelchair Basketball Association varsity division national championship over the weekend in Wichita, Kansas. The Dragons defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 55-50, in overtime in the championship game on Sunday to cap a perfect season with a...
Dallas, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Shah captures national title

On the heels of helping lead the Hebron girls golf team to a Class 6A state championship, rising senior Symran Shah hasn’t slowed down during the offseason. On June 21-24, Shah outlasted 23 other golfers from around the country to win the inaugural First Tee National Championship, held at The Walker Course at Clemson University. Part of First Tee of Greater Dallas, Shah showcased her skills on a national platform and was the only golfer among the 24 girls competing to card a final score below par.
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Broken Bow Juniors Claim League Title

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team claimed the 2021 Mid Nebraska League Championship Thursday night with a thrilling 7-6 win over Grand Island at Paul Brown Field. Grand Island threatened to score in their first at bat as they loaded the bases with one out but Caden Holm pitched around the jam to hold GI scoreless. Bow then scored a run in the bottom of the first and put together a big third inning scoring 4. The Bow juniors would add a run in the 6th to lead 6-0 going into the seventh. That’s when things changed. Grand Island would send 11 men to the plate in the top of the 7th and scored 6 runs to tie the game and ultimately send it to extra innings. After Grand Island was retired in order to start the 8th, Kaden McKean led off the bottom of the 8th for Broken Bow with a double then advanced to third on a base hit by Eli Coble. Carter Johnson then delivered the game winning hit to right field to drive in McKean as Broken Bow won the title with a walk off victory. Eli Coble, Caden Holm, Max Denson, and Brice Chaplin all had multi hit games for the Bow juniors who remain undefeated on the season and improve to 19-0 overall. Carter Johnson was the winning pitcher throwing 1 and 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Caden Holm started the game and went five scoreless innings giving up just 2 hits and striking out 11. Holm was voted as the game’s MVP. The Bow juniors will next play on Saturday as part of a juniors and seniors doubleheader as they travel to O’Neill.
Omaha, NEForsyth County News

Baseball: Sims, Bednar one-hit Vandy to capture national title

OMAHA, Neb. — Landon Sims is a national champion. Will Bednar held Vanderbilt hitless for more than half the game, Sims carried the Bulldogs' combined no-hitter into the eighth inning, and Mississippi State captured the College World Series national championship with a 9-0 victory Wednesday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.
Dayton Daily News

Centerville Elks win national bowling title

Coach Andy Parker knew his Elks would be tested and the Centerville boys aced the test. From a competitive field of 34 boys teams from 18 states, Centerville won the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship last Saturday at Poelking Lanes South. “It’s a brutal tournament, the format is very...
Swimming & SurfingWorld Link

Mohrn win second national title

Local swimmer Ralph Mohr earned his second national title this year in Masters long-distance swimming when Mohr won the two-mile open water event for his age group at Foster Lake recently. Swimming around a measured quarter-mile course, Mohr finished in 1 hour, 2 minutes and 45.34 seconds. He placed 55th...
Fresno, CA247Sports

Fresno DB TJ Hall makes his mark at The Opening Invitational

Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial defensive back TJ Hall was one of the players we were most impressed with at last weekend's The Opening Invitational in Southern California. Hall just missed making the Dream Team 7on7 Team from the event, but did earn honorable mention, after a stellar 7on7 tournament...
Pharos-Tribune

Former IU coach Lemonis leads Mississippi State to national title

OMAHA, Neb. — It was minutes after Mississippi State was eliminated from the 2019 College World Series when Jake Mangum turned to first-year coach Chris Lemonis at the postgame news conference and made a prediction. "You’re going to bring the first national championship to this baseball program,” Mangum said. “You...
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

The bigtime: Stampede on the Cowboy Channel for 2nd time

ELKO — A lot of things are required to make a rodeo successful: talented competitors, a supportive community, an able committee, competent production crews — both visual and audial — great stock, selfless volunteers, sponsors and businesses trusting the aforementioned enough to take a chance. Watch Now: Elko Rodeo History:...
College SportsVictoria Advocate

West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships

Eric Callaway had one goal going into the 2021 track and field season. Make it back to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships after a trip in 2019. "We wanted to make it back and we wanted to do better than we had and make the finals," said Callaway, a senior at Sam Houston." We've come a long way and we've consistently made it to the championships the last several years. But now we have to get past that next hurdle."

Comments / 0

Community Policy