Attend Park City Song Summit

Park City Song Summit 2021 will take place September 8-12 in Park City, Utah. The Song Summit allows musicians to share their craft and expertise with peers, fans and leading industry experts. In addition to exchanging insights, history and learnings, artists will play together in intimate settings with each other and/or small audiences. Each artist is considered “in-residence” in a retreat setting with the intention of informing, resetting and recharging the songwriting process.