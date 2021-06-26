Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon report says more than 100 UFO sightings could threaten national security

By T.J. Wilham
KOAT 7
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon released a report on UFOs, calling hundreds of them a possible threat to national security. New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich believes this is long overdue, with so many pilots seeing in the sky that they can't quite identify. “It’s time to stop sweeping these unexplained sightings under the...

www.koat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Heinrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security#The Pentagon#Ufos#Democrat#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFO
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryWashington Times

Dangerous COVID strain could spark fresh restrictions on operations, Pentagon says

Even as infection and hospitalization rates from COVID-19 continue falling in many locations, Pentagon officials say the rise of the delta variant that has spread rapidly since it was first detected could mean new restrictions on military operations and base access. U.S. military officials are still recovering from COVID-19-related disruptions...
MilitaryTulsa World

Wayne Greene: Pentagon ET report tells more about us than them

The theme of the national media’s coverage of the Pentagon’s UFO report was that it was a pretty big deal that they were looking, even if they weren’t finding. The New York Times broke the story with this headline: “U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, but Can’t Rule It Out, Either.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

US Marines get new cyber boss

WASHINGTON — Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage took the helm of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command during a change of command ceremony July 7. Heritage takes over for Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy who will become the deputy commandant for information, the Corps’ top IT officer charged with leading the service’s efforts in the information environment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
Washington Statetucsonpost.com

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing's ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
POTUSWashington Times

REvil’s hit on defense contractor tests Biden’s tough talk on cyberattacks

The REvil cybergang hit a defense contractor whose customers include the U.S. military in a brash test of President Biden’s tough talk seeking to deter cyberattackers bombarding America. The Russia-linked REvil claimed it stole 23 gigabytes of data belonging to HX5, a Florida-based defense contractor working on aerospace and weapon...
U.S. PoliticsRegister Citizen

U.S. Is Sending FBI and Homeland Security Officials to Haiti Following Assassination

Following the Wednesday assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the U.S. is sending senior federal law enforcement officials to the island nation, which has requested American troops to help maintain order. Senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI will leave for Haiti’s capital city Port Au Prince “as soon as possible,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a Friday briefing.
U.S. Politicswhbl.com

U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti -White House

(Reuters) – The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of its president, the White House said on Friday, saying strengthening Haitian capacity for law enforcement remains key U.S. priority. Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy