Felix "xQc" Lengyel's issues with the hot tub trend on Twitch were borne of an intentional distraction from his gambling streams, claims Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa. The two have had a feud owing to their very different styles of streaming and content creation. Amouranth was one of the biggest faces of the hot tub trend on the platform, involving the streamer chilling out in a pool while interacting with their audiences. In spite of the huge success of these sorts of streams, ranging from birthday parties to horrendous cocktails of eggs and coke to silly cosplay ones, not everyone was thrilled with the latest trend on Twitch.