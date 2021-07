Home cooking has tasted mighty good for the Missoula PaddleHeads this week. In a clash of the top two teams in the Pioneer League, the PaddleHeads beat the Ogden Raptors for the second night in a row Thursday, 9-7, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula's record of 21-8 in the best in the league and Ogden is right behind at 20-9.