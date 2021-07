Andrew Christensen has always enjoyed expressing his creativity through hand-crafting items, especially those made from wood and so in late 2018 he decided to create a brand for his products and A.T. Laser Co. was formed. “Initially I purchased a laser engraving machine more as a toy because it looked like fun and I just had to have it. I planned to engrave designs on Apple devices and other pre-made products, however, that part of the business never really took off. Instead, it was the need to create gifts for others that led me to what the business is today,” Christensen says.