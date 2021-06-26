Lower Colorado River Authority offers groups grants of up to $50,000
The Lower Colorado River Authority is offering grants of up to $50,000 for community projects throughout its wholesale power, water and transmission service territory. Applications for this round of Community Development Partnership Program grants will be available online beginning July 1 and must be submitted by midnight on July 31. Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several grants of up to $50,000 are awarded each cycle.www.statesman.com