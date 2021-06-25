Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cadillac News
 16 days ago

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria. ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa. 2 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio. 3 p.m.

www.cadillacnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Yankees#Fox Sports#Eastern#Carlton#Red Bull Ring#Pocono Raceway#Nhra#Cbs#Ohio Bowling#Uci#Brest#Lpga Tour#Firestone Country Club#Ohio Gymnastics 4#Pll#Archers Lc#Baltimore Mlb Baseball#Chicago White Sox#Chicago Cubs#La Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Tennis
News Break
UEFA
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Ocala, FLWCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights unique athletic equestrian sport

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Reining is a equestrian western discipline that uses ranch horse maneuvers and puts them into an arena. In this week’s Horse Capital TV, we learn about the impact the sport has had in Marion County. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

U.S. Olympic Trials TV, live stream schedule on NBC Sports, Peacock

NBC Sports Group, Olympic Channel, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Indianapolis, United States of America, Jade Carey. NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock air record coverage of U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming, diving, track and field and gymnastics throughout June. It includes more than...
MLBtucson.com

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

CWS Finals: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN2. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
TennisMercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Sunday-Monday

Breeder’s Cup: John A. Nerud Stakes 2 p.m. NBCSN. NAS. Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 11:30 a.m. KNTV-NBC UEFA Championship: Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. ABC. Canadian Premier: York Unite at Edmonton 7 p.m. FSPLUS. Tennis. Wimbledon: Round of 16 (early Mon.) 3 a.m. ESPN2. Track and field. Diamond...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m. NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 4. FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs. Peru, Semifinal, Rio de Janeiro. ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn. TENNIS. 6 a.m. ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16,...
UEFACumberland Times-News

Saturday's & Sunday's Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria. NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. 12:30 p.m. NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. 2:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR...
NFLtvtechnology.com

Gray TV’s Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Gray Television’s Raycom Sports unit has launched the Origin Sports Network, a new 24 hour linear streaming OTT service that is live on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the U.S. Drawing on Raycom’s four plus decades of award-winning production expertise, Origin Sports is a 24...
UEFARoanoke Times

Sports TV Listings for Tuesday July 6

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 10, Albertville to Valence. 5:30 p.m.; TBS, TNT, truTV, The Match, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, at Big Sky, Mont. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL. 7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore. 7 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at N.Y....
Johnson City, TNheraldcourier.com

TV show on old race tracks sports Tri-Cities connection

The second season of a TV series revealing the history of old race tracks premieres today, and Tri-Cities viewers may recognize a familiar face. Johnson City’s Brownie King, a pioneer NASCAR driver who competed during the 1950s and early 1960s, is scheduled to appear in two episodes of “Lost Speedways,” a documentary series co-hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matthew Dillner and produced by Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Report – Several Ex-WWE Superstars Coming To ROH

As many of you know by now, ROH will be holding their Best in the World pay-per-view event tonight. The show takes place in Baltimore, Maryland and will have live fans in attendance. According to a report from Fightful, Ring of Honor has reached out to “multiple” recently released WWE...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

'It's just time': Channel 7 sports reporter, anchor Justin Rose leaving broadcast TV

Not too many folks are fortunate enough to figure out their career path in high school. Justin Rose is one of the lucky ones. It was 2002, and he had just finished playing in a JV basketball game for St. Clair High when he hopped on the mic to call the varsity game with the lead play-by-play man — who just so happened to be his dad, Rick. That cameo helped lead Rose to Michigan State, where he majored in journalism, and on to sports-reporting jobs in West Virginia, Lansing, Pittsburgh and eventually Channel 7 (WXYZ) in September 2014.
Lansing, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

WILX-TV 10 Announces On-Air Sports Additions

On Friday, WILX-TV 10 in Lansing officially announced the full-time hiring of part-time sports reporter Fred Heumann (pictured above) and announced the return of the 11 pm sports report, which will restart on August 1st. Heumann, who will hold the title of co-sports director alongside WVFN's own Tim Staudt, worked...
MLB247Sports

UF signee Chase Petty selected No. 26 overall in MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has its second player or future player selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, likely giving coach Kevin O'Sullivan a more clear picture of who he can expect to be on campus next fall when he begins constructing his 2022 squad. With the 26th overall pick in...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

'Brains For Sale, Never Used,' Says Kyle Busch of Atlanta Reconfiguration

In the moments after winning the final NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before the track undergoes a polarizing reprofiling over the summer, and just before beginning a scorching news conference targeting Speedway Motorsports Inc. for recent decisions, Kyle Busch wanted a memento. The two-time Cup Series champion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy