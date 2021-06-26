First Delta variant COVID case in New Orleans region confirmed; dozen more in Louisiana
Health officials have confirmed a Delta variant coronavirus case in the New Orleans area, adding to about a dozen cases in Louisiana. LSU Health's School of Medicine in New Orleans said Friday the diagnosis was the first Delta variant confirmed in Louisiana's Region 1, which includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes. The school didn't elaborate on the individual who tested positive for the Delta variant.www.nola.com