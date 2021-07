Nine sommeliers and retailers pick the categories, and wines, that will define this season. In the summer of 2019, I found my glass often filled with one wine in particular: Ciro Picariello’s fiano di Avellino from the volcanic hills of Campania. It reminded me of the donut peaches I hoard around the same time of year—fragrant, quenching, the stony quality of the wine somehow recalling the fuzzy texture of the peaches themselves. I kept bottles in the fridge and drank it whenever I saw it on wine lists. By the time summer 2020 rolled around, I didn’t have it in me to test out the new-new, so I went right back to Picariello and was happy to have it define that season, too.