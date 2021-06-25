Airport to hold emergency drill Saturday
Barkley Regional Airport officials want the public to know they will be conducting a full-scale emergency drill from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The public should not be alarmed if they see several emergency vehicles at the airport, as multiple agencies will be involved in the drill, which is a Federal Aviation Administration requirement every three years. Among other things, the purpose of the drill is to test the airport's recently-updated emergency plan.