Obituary: Ellie Katherine Grace Lambert

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 15 days ago
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Ellie Katherine Grace Lambert, age 18. Born in Denver, CO on October 20, 2002. She was a recent honor roll graduate from East High School, graduating with a 4.5 GPA and had committed to attend Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. Ellie was tragically killed by a drunk driver on the night of June 3rd, 2021 in New Orleans, LA, 10 days after her high school graduation. She was an avid supporter of many social justice issues and had a desire to enter into a career of criminal justice and to help others.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
