The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Eastern Workforce Centers, in partnership with Morgan Community College, are opening a new Workforce Center in Limon. "The opening of the new Workforce Center comes as an increasing number of Coloradans are returning to work," a news release said. "The Limon Workforce Center offers job seekers no-cost career counseling services, connections to educational and training opportunities, and more. Local employers can also take advantage of the Workforce Center’s services, which include assistance with recruiting skilled talent they need to grow, education about tax credits and training reimbursements, and more."