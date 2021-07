When we received the following email from Kali a few weeks ago, we knew we had to do something for Feel Good Friday. Trying to make a long story short as it is hard and painful to talk and I’m not able to type due to the following. I was in a bad car crash this morning on Lincoln Road near Lincoln High School in Idaho Falls. My car was totaled. I broke my leg and my arm. I was terrified and hurt. I am also five months pregnant and feared for my baby. I saw so many people drive by. I was waving my arms and crying asking for someone to please stop and help me. So many drivers just passed while they stared in shock but never stopped to help.