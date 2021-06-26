Sweetwater Announces Grand Opening of Mega Music Store on Fort Wayne Campus

FORT WAYNE, IN, June 22, 2021 – Sweetwater, the world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer, today announced the grand opening of its new megastore. The captivating retail space, which boasts over 44,000 square feet, offers the ultimate experience for music fans and artists alike. Featuring Sweetwater-exclusive items, a state-of-the-art recording studio, piano room and live sound rooms, musicians and music makers of all types can now come together to experience and celebrate a one-of-a-kind environment with the people who know and love it better than anyone.