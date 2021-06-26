Olympic dreams for CU Buffs’ Sage Hurta comes to crashing halt

New Colorado graduate Sage Hurta looked as if she was ready to make her move. Instead, her Olympic dreams ended in a stunning and crushing moment. Looking for a final kick that would propel her into the championship heat of the women’s 800 meter run at the US Olympic track and field trials, Hurta accidentally clipped the back of the legs of another runner before tumbling hard to the track. Instead of competing for her first Olympic bid, the NCAA runner-up in the 1,500 was left prone on the turf.