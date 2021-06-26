Westlake Pro Activates its Solid State Logic ORIGIN Demo Room

If you are in the market for an affordable pair of active noise cancelling wireless earbuds you may be interested in the NeoBuds Pro which are now available via Indiegogo and are equipped with six microphones to help you immerse yourself in your audio. The reasonably priced earbuds include DSP-based active crossover technology and a high-res audio certified with 42 dB active noise cancelling technology and equipped with an array of environmental noise cancelling microphones. Early pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $86 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.