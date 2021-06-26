Westlake Pro Activates its Solid State Logic ORIGIN Demo Room
N. Hollywood, California, June 25, 2021 — Leading U.S. pro audio retailer Westlake Pro has installed a Solid State Logic ORIGIN 32-channel analog in-line mixing console in a dedicated demo room where customers can also evaluate monitor speakers and outboard hardware processors prior to purchase. The new console is installed in North Hollywood, California, at the offices of Westlake Pro and Westlake Pro Studio Design Group. The company also has premises in Berry Hill, Tennessee.www.mixonline.com