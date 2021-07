It remains one of the most tantalizing mysteries in modern comic-book lore. How did Zack Snyder’s Justice League do on HBO Max in terms of streaming views and audience reach? Because the four-hour cut didn’t get a traditional theatrical release, normal metrics like a box-office figure can’t be pointed at to determine the film’s success. And many of Snyder’s fans who fought so hard for three years online to get the Snyder Cut released hoped that a massive wave of support would potentially convince Warner Bros. to “Restore the SnyderVerse” and allow the director to keep making movies in this world.