My Cat Zippy’s Tell-All Book

Hilton Carter may have made his name on Instagram, where his artful, greenery-drenched interiors have earned him more than a half-million followers, but he is no mere #plantstylist. Plants, to Carter, are not props — the word is an insult. Perhaps no one on Earth more desperately wants you to take care of that $19 fiddle-leaf fig, the one that’s currently getting slightly too much light. To understand that your bathroom fern is in desperate need of more moisture. To recognize that plants are not decoration but living, breathing organisms, with whose care you have been entrusted.