Tulare County, CA

Debris recovery effort from Sequoia Complex nearly completed

By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 16 days ago

Nearly all of the properties participating in the State Office of Emergency's debris removal program damaged or destroyed by the Sequoia Complex have been cleared of debris. There were 141 homes and properties in Tulare County damaged or destroyed by the Sequoia Complex who participated in the state's Consolidated Debris Removal program. All the debris from 137 of the 141 properties or 97.2 percent has been cleared. Materials such as burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil were removed from the properties.

www.recorderonline.com
