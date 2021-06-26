Cancel
Dekalb County, GA

Man suspected of shooting Daytona Beach police officer arrested in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 28 days ago
ATLANTA — Daytona Beach police announced early Saturday morning a man wanted for shooting and critically injuring one of their officers was captured and arrested in DeKalb County.

Georgia’s Department of Public Safety says the State Patrol’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on the DeKalb County property around 2:30 a.m Saturday at the request of the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

They said that’s when they found Othal Wallace in a “tree house” with multiple weapons, ammunition and body armor.

Troopers say Wallace had changed his appearance by cutting his hair but surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Daytona Beach Police were among multiple police agencies were there for Wallace’s arrest.

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that Wallace is in custody at the DeKalb County jail awaiting extradition to Florida where he is wanted on attempted murder charges.

Investigators had believed Wallace was heading to the Metro Atlanta area after an encounter with Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

Daytona Beach Police said Raynor had called in the stop and did not return follow up calls from dispatchers and fellow officers. He was found on the side of the road near his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed Halifax Medical Center, in critical condition. Raynor is recovering at the hospital.

Body camera footage released by police appears to show Wallace questioning why the officer is detaining him before shooting. Police have not said what led up to the traffic stop at this time.

